POLL | Will Ace Magashule step down?

The new rule was contested by his supporters, who threatened to resign from the ANC should he be forced to step aside.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Monday on condition of anonymity, they said quitting as members of the ANC was “the last resort. We are still going to fight”.

Magashule did not have the support of all ANC members. TimesLIVE is in possession of a leaked audio from the meeting in which members can be heard protesting the proceedings of the meeting until a decision is made on Magashule.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the outcomes of the NEC meeting on Monday.

He said provincial leaders will meet national officials to refine the guidelines to ensure the correct implementation of the resolutions.

He said the office of the secretary-general, which will be led by deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, will work with the provinces to identify all people affected and inform them of the decision.