Million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines to arrive in April, says Zweli Mkhize

A million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines will arrive in SA in April, health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday morning.

Mkhize said the country will receive a further 900,000 vaccines in May and June.

“The numbers will start increasing from July onwards,” he said during an interview on Morning Live.

Mkhize told the station his department was expecting 5.5 million Pfizer vaccines for the second quarter which stretches from April to June.

“The delay in the Pfizer consignment means that we still have to do additional vaccinations to the health workers, so we would obviously like to do that with Pfizer but we will see how it comes out.

“The first few vaccines that come will actually be used to finish off [vaccinating] health-care workers.”