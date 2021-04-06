Senior Eastern Cape ANC leader arrested for drunken driving - again

He said he was asked to follow officers to the police station, where a blood sample was taken - and that he was allowed to leave.

He denied that he was released on bail, which contradicts what provincial police told the Dispatch newspaper in writing.

An ANC councillor in the Enoch Mgijima local council, who asked to remain anonymous, said Papiyana was reinstated as Chris Hani district council's ANC chief whip. This after he withdrew his resignation letter from the position after his arrest last year.

“He then requested three months leave to deal with his court case,” the councillor said.

Last week, he was reinstated as by the council as chief whip.

“This kind of behaviour has brought the ANC into disrepute,” the councillor said. “I am still waiting for the provincial leadership of the party to tell us what action has been taken against him. I am very disappointed and I'm not the only one who feels strongly that he should not be occupying this position.”

Chris Hani district speaker Mxolisi Koyo said that the municipality had not been informed of the incident but that it had been made aware of it through media reports.

"The district municipality is following up on the matter and internal processes shall be initiated in line with the rules of order of council and the code of conduct for councillors. In being made aware, the office of the speaker is, in terms of the rules, required to conduct a preliminary inquiry which would include, but is not limited to, requesting a representation from the councillor concerned.

"A pronouncement shall therefore be made in due course as we view the allegations as serious and disturbing," said Koyo.

