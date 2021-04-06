Easter weekend police blitz sees 1,170 arrests across Gauteng
Many bust for driving under the influence of alcohol
More than 1,000 people were arrested for different offences across all five districts in Gauteng during the Easter weekend.
“Among those arrested is the owner of liquor outlet who was charged with contravention of level 1 lockdown regulations in Muldersdrift, west rand, Video informal settlement. The owner was arrested on Saturday at about 4am,” said police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele.
In Soweto, 19 people were arrested at a road block for drinking and driving.
The police also impounded a suspected stolen vehicle and arrested more than 80 suspects wanted for serious and violent crimes.
“In Tshwane, more than 500 suspects were arrested during the operation. Among the arrested suspects were those who were found to be drunk and driving, while a number of illegal liquor outlets were closed and liquor confiscated,” said Makhubele.
During the early hours of Saturday, the police pounced on a workshop in the Johannesburg CBD where counterfeit goods worth R5.2m were seized and more than 150 suspects arrested.
More than 300 suspects were nabbed in Ekurhuleni by integrated law enforcement agencies for offences that included driving under the influence of alcohol.
“The arrests brought to a total of 1,170 suspects arrested over the long weekend across all five districts.
“A total of 12 firearms were recovered during the operations. The firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to establish possible links to other crimes,” said Makhubele.
Those arrested will appear in Gauteng courts soon.
TimesLIVE