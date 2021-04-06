Easter weekend police blitz sees 1,170 arrests across Gauteng

More than 1,000 people were arrested for different offences across all five districts in Gauteng during the Easter weekend.

“Among those arrested is the owner of liquor outlet who was charged with contravention of level 1 lockdown regulations in Muldersdrift, west rand, Video informal settlement. The owner was arrested on Saturday at about 4am,” said police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele.

In Soweto, 19 people were arrested at a road block for drinking and driving.

The police also impounded a suspected stolen vehicle and arrested more than 80 suspects wanted for serious and violent crimes.