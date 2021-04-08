IN QUOTES | Mabuza says SA can't speak of freedom when women's rights to life and security are being violated

The agenda for the promotion of gender equality and women empowerment in SA is not over, says Deputy President David Mabuza.

He was delivering the keynote address at an event in honour of late struggle stalwart Charlotte Maxeke in Botlokwa, Limpopo, on Tuesday to mark the 150th anniversary of her birth.

Mabuza said the struggle of women was continuing as they faced a war against gender-based violence (GBV).

Here are five quotes from his address:

Rights of women and girls

“Even as we have made these strides, the agenda for the promotion of gender equality and women empowerment is not over, and it remains central to combating poverty and stimulating sustainable development.

“We cannot speak of freedom and democracy when women and girls in our country have their rights to life, dignity, and security being violated.”