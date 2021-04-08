IN QUOTES | Mabuza says SA can't speak of freedom when women's rights to life and security are being violated
The agenda for the promotion of gender equality and women empowerment in SA is not over, says Deputy President David Mabuza.
He was delivering the keynote address at an event in honour of late struggle stalwart Charlotte Maxeke in Botlokwa, Limpopo, on Tuesday to mark the 150th anniversary of her birth.
Mabuza said the struggle of women was continuing as they faced a war against gender-based violence (GBV).
Here are five quotes from his address:
Rights of women and girls
“Even as we have made these strides, the agenda for the promotion of gender equality and women empowerment is not over, and it remains central to combating poverty and stimulating sustainable development.
“We cannot speak of freedom and democracy when women and girls in our country have their rights to life, dignity, and security being violated.”
More work lies ahead
“More than any other time in our history, women have taken their rightful leadership roles in society. As the leader of society, the governing party has firmly set out a path for the total liberation of women in all facets of our lives. More work lies ahead.”
Significant progress
“Since 1994, our country under the leadership of the ANC has ensured that women empowerment and gender equality is not just words, but is something inscribed in policy and law.
“Significant progress has since been made in the area of education, business, employment, property, inheritance and justice.”
Maxeke's legacy
“Charlotte Maxeke and her generation of women freedom fighters set the tone for gender equality and empowerment. It is due to their selfless acts of struggle that today South African women have taken their rightful place in society.
“She was one of the few women whose voice was heard among men in the chief's court, and one who had influence in the council of Inkosi Dalindyebo of the AbaThembu.”
Plight of the people
“Charlotte Maxeke's 150 anniversary coincides with many challenges facing our nation at an economic and political level. Notwithstanding such challenges, the task and responsibility before us is clear.
“We are called upon to organise, mobilise society, and to listen to the urgent plight of the people with the sole intention of providing lasting solutions to their circumstances.”