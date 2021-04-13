Birthday wishes for Zuma to be compiled into a book for him
Birthday messages to former president Jacob Zuma from his supporters will be compiled into a book.
This is according to Zuma's daughter, Duduzile, who encouraged his supporters to send their well-wishes via e-mail.
Zuma turned 79 on Monday and Duduzile shared a video of him walking down the stairs to an amapiano song.
“Happy birthday to a living legend ... I am lucky that I get to call him Dad,” she captioned the video.
Happy Birthday To A Living Legend @PresJGZuma ... I am lucky that I get to call him DAD 🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/B8e4Fmu7G9— Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) April 12, 2021
Duduzile said Zuma received many birthday messages and the family appreciated the love.
She said the birthday messages would be compiled into a book for her father by the Jacob Zuma Foundation.
“Comrades are sending many birthday messages to Jacob Zuma. We appreciate your love and support. The foundation will compile messages into a book for President Zuma,” she tweeted.
Good morning. Cdes are sending many birthday messages to @PresJGZuma. We appreciate your love and support.— Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) April 12, 2021
The foundation will compile messages into a Book for Pres Zuma. Please send messages to the email address below.
zumaafricanliberator@gmail.com
Zuma is possibly facing jail time for his no-show at the state capture commission, despite a summons and a court order from the highest court to do so.
Last month, the inquiry requested the Constitutional Court to sentence Zuma to two years in jail for his refusal to testify at the inquiry.
The commission said it believes the two years’ jail time was needed to reflect the expectation of society that a person in a leadership position “with immense influence should comply with the law rather than displaying contempt of the law”.
Many ignored the request to send their birthday messages via e-mail, taking to Twitter instead. Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:
Happy birthday.— Shut Up (@chettyfellar) April 12, 2021
Hopefully the next will be in overalls.
Guptas send love and samoosas
“Happy birthday! I hope all your birthday wishes and dreams come true.” “A wish for you on your birthday, whatever you ask may you receive, whatever you seek may you find, whatever you wish may it be fulfilled on your birthday and always. Another adventure filled year awaits you pic.twitter.com/K4lsW9GR6s— Taumpe (@Taumpe01) April 12, 2021
Happy Birthday baba. I thank God for blessing us with such a gentleman, your ability to forgive those who wrong you never ceases to amaze me. God bless you baba wethu. Enjoy your special day. We love you and we'll tell our grand children about the greatest president ever.#ZumaDay— Mandla (@Methanoicacid) April 12, 2021
The natives are so blessed to have lived under such greatness. We thank you Baba Nxamalala, The enemy has tried but with such greatness they will never win. I have so much respect for my President. Wishing you many many more revolutionary years. Unwele olude People's President— #DefendpresidentZuma (@dlamini_busi) April 12, 2021
Through your thoughtful leadership, great vision and sincerity, you have had a positive impact on every aspect of our country. Happy Birthday Nxamalala ✊🏿✊🏿🎉🎉🍾🎂 pic.twitter.com/gdziOTfb3C— AvumileBanda (@ComfortBanda11) April 12, 2021