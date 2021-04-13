Politics

Birthday wishes for Zuma to be compiled into a book for him

13 April 2021 - 11:53
Former president Jacob Zuma turned 79 on Monday. File photo.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

Birthday messages to former president Jacob Zuma from his supporters will be compiled into a book.

This is according to Zuma's daughter, Duduzile, who encouraged his supporters to send their well-wishes via e-mail.

Zuma turned 79 on Monday and Duduzile shared a video of him walking down the stairs to an amapiano song.

“Happy birthday to a living legend ... I am lucky that I get to call him Dad,” she captioned the video.

Duduzile said Zuma received many birthday messages and the family appreciated the love.

She said the birthday messages would be compiled into a book for her father by the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

“Comrades are sending many birthday messages to Jacob Zuma. We appreciate your love and support. The foundation will compile messages into a book for President Zuma,” she tweeted.

Zuma is possibly facing jail time for his no-show at the state capture commission, despite a summons and a court order from the highest court to do so.

Last month, the inquiry requested the Constitutional Court to sentence Zuma to two years in jail for his refusal to testify at the inquiry.

The commission said it believes the two years’ jail time was needed to reflect the expectation of society that a person in a leadership position “with immense influence should comply with the law rather than displaying contempt of the law”.

Many ignored the request to send their birthday messages via e-mail, taking to Twitter instead. Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

