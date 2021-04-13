Birthday wishes for Zuma to be compiled into a book for him

Birthday messages to former president Jacob Zuma from his supporters will be compiled into a book.

This is according to Zuma's daughter, Duduzile, who encouraged his supporters to send their well-wishes via e-mail.

Zuma turned 79 on Monday and Duduzile shared a video of him walking down the stairs to an amapiano song.

“Happy birthday to a living legend ... I am lucky that I get to call him Dad,” she captioned the video.