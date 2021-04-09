Ramaphosa to Zuma: I regret that you see me as a deceitful person

President Cyril Ramaphosa did not support the premature removal of his predecessor Jacob Zuma from office and views the former president as his leader and elder in the ANC.

This is revealed in a leaked recording in which Ramaphosa addresses Zuma’s feelings towards him, saying he knows the former president thinks he wants him jailed and that he regrets that Zuma sees him as a deceitful person.

“In your mind it’s possible you would say, 'Cyril Ramaphosa has always been against me and wanted me to go to jail. He has no support for me, for my legal cases,' and so on.

“That’s possibly your view, but I’d like to say — and I don’t even want to say you should believe me — that has never been my orientation,” Ramaphosa said in the one minute 48 second clip that emerged on Friday morning.

“I see you as my leader, as my elder in the ANC,” said Ramaphosa.