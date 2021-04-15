'Stop this illegal and pointless name change': DA against renaming of William Nicol to Winnie Mandela Drive

The DA has launched a petition to oppose the renaming of William Nicol Drive to Winnie Mandela Drive.

Earlier this month, the City of Johannesburg announced it had started the public participation for the proposed renaming.

The city's acting manager Floyd Brink said the renaming was in terms of the city's approved policy on the naming of streets and other public places within Johannesburg.

Brink encouraged residents and all interested and affected stakeholders in the city to participate in the renaming process.

The process of renaming is set to run until Freedom Day, on April 27.

Opposing the renaming, the DA launched an online petition, saying there must not be a duplication of names. The party argued that Madikizela-Mandela's name was already on four schools, a clinic, a taxi rank, and a street within the jurisdiction of Johannesburg.