Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's family to have a 'quiet reflection' on the anniversary of her death

There will be no extravagant celebration to mark the third anniversary of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s death on April 2 — due to the current Covid-19 pandemic.

This was announced by her daughter, Princess Zenani Mandela-Dlamini.

She has, in fact, asked people to celebrate the anniversaries of the passing of their own loved ones in quiet reflection and prayer, in solidarity for the losses many have felt the world over due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mandela-Dlamini was responding to what she described as numerous requests they received as a family from organisations and individuals who wanted to celebrate the memory of Madikizela-Mandela on April 2, as well as on September 26, which would have been her 85th birthday.

“We strongly believe that the loss of my mother, as well as that of my sister Zindzi Mandela, who passed away on July 13 2020, cannot be separated from the grief felt by the thousands of South Africans who are still mourning the loss of their loved ones during these uncertain times of a global pandemic,” she said in a statement.