Private sector pledges to help government boost vaccination rollout

The private sector on Friday pledged its full support for the government’s national vaccination rollout.

In a webinar held by Business for SA (B4SA), experts discussed the launch of the government’s electronic vaccination data system and the temporary suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The private sector says it has the capability to vaccinate about 163,000 people per day, which will assist the government which has been criticised for the slow pace of the vaccination rollout.

Chair of B4SA’s steering committee, Martin Kingston said a meeting was held with the government and it was agreed that a joint strategic oversight committee should be established.

“What we have done is made sure that we mesh the work and that does not mean that as business we did not need to formulate our own position. But, in the interest of ensuring that we can achieve the objective of commencing the objective of the phase 2 rollout in the middle of May, starting with the over 60s, that we have all our systems ready and are good to go,” he said.

The purpose of the committee — chaired by health director-general Dr Sandile Buthelezi and Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane — is to address any bottlenecks that may arise.