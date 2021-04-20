Gauteng ANC yet to receive disciplinary report against Bandile Masuku and Khusela Diko

The ANC in Gauteng says it is yet to receive a report of its provincial disciplinary committee on former heath MEC Bandile Masuku and suspended presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko.

This is despite Masuku having been quoted by various media outlets as confirming that he had been asked to step aside from his role as a provincial executive committee member.

Premier David Makhura sacked Masuku late last year following a report by the Special Investigating Unit into Covid-19 personal protective equipment corruption at his department.

He was implicated after his department awarded multimillion-rand tenders to Royal Bhaca, a company owned by Thandisizwe Diko, the late husband to Khusela Diko.

ANC spokesperson Bones Modise said on Tuesday that despite Masuku confirming he was asked to step aside, the party was yet to deal with the report.

“The PEC is still to receive the formal report from the [DC] but there is nothing we are going to be able to do with it. We can't amend it, we can't reject it, we can't even say we accept it with conditions.,” said Modise.