Anoj Singh admits having 8 deposit boxes at Knox Vault, disputes he stored Gupta money in them

Former Transnet finance boss Anoj Singh has changed his tune about the number of safety deposit boxes he rented at the Knox Vault.

Singh previously told the Zondo commission that he had four boxes for members of his family: himself, his wife and his two children.

However, faced with cold facts on Thursday, provided to the commission by Knox Vault, Singh was forced to change his tune.

Records revealed that Singh had eight safety deposit boxes with the company, rented during 2014 and 2015.

According to Singh's former driver, who has previously testified at the commission, these boxes were used by his ex-boss to store money he had been given by the Gupta family.