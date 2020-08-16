State capture: the judge, the guards and the Saxonwold regulars

Bags of cash made a visit to the shebeen all the more worth it

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo heard further testimony this week about the Guptas' favourite way of trying to corrupt cabinet ministers and the heads of state-owned enterprises - bags full of untraceable cash.



Three former bodyguards of former minister Malusi Gigaba, former Transnet and Eskom CEO Brian Molefe and former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama said all three appeared to receive bags of cash during visits to the infamous Saxonwold compound...