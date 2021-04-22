Anoj Singh invokes right to privacy to block questioning on bank statements

Legal representatives of former Transnet CFO Anoj Singh on Thursday afternoon argued successfully against the state capture inquiry questioning Singh about his bank statements.

It was, however, a temporary victory as commission chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo will have the final say on the matter once they have had sight of the commission's subpoena for the bank statements.

Singh stands accused, among other allegations, of having accepted gratification in the form of cash from the Gupta family in exchange for advancing their business interests in state-owned companies where he was finance boss — Transnet and Eskom.

Singh admits to visiting the home of the controversial family, albeit insisting it was for religious events.

His connection with the Guptas was highlighted by testimony from his former driver who told the inquiry that Singh used to take money from their compound to store at the Knox Vault.

Despite his bank statements having been accessed by Fundudzi in a forensic investigation, Singh's legal counsel, advocate Anneline van den Heever, said the commission would be trampling on her client's rights if it questioned him about them on a public platform.