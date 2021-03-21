News

Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh's claim about why he paid Gupta pals disputed

He has blamed 'nonexistent' policy

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
21 March 2021 - 00:02

Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh may have been caught in a lie for claiming under oath that Eskom had a policy to pay subcontractors directly - even though they would not be the entity that had contracted with the power utility.

Eskom, through spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha, has denied the existence of such a policy...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mourning the Zulu king who reigned for 49 years News
  2. Covid-19: Vaccination not an all-clear, says prof Glenda Gray News
  3. Ntumba asked, 'why are you shooting me?' and then cop shot him again and jumped ... News
  4. Child rapists behind bars but still prey on women through social media News
  5. Gunmen on guard in Durban suburb after ‘invasion threat’ News

Latest Videos

Spontaneous party snack to one of a kind franchise: Africa's first and only ...
Ramaphosa delivers touching eulogy for late AmaZulu King