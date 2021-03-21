Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh's claim about why he paid Gupta pals disputed

He has blamed 'nonexistent' policy

Former Eskom CFO Anoj Singh may have been caught in a lie for claiming under oath that Eskom had a policy to pay subcontractors directly - even though they would not be the entity that had contracted with the power utility.



Eskom, through spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha, has denied the existence of such a policy...