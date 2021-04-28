Ramaphosa says ANC deployment policy aids 'factionalism and careerism'

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday admitted that party deployment was sometimes taken advantage of to advance factionalism and careerism within ANC ranks.

Ramaphosa was grilled by the state capture inquiry on the ANC deployment policy and its relevance.

The president followed in the footsteps of ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe who recently told the commission that the policy was meant to advance the ANC's political mandate within the state.

He said the ANC did not appoint people in state entities but merely recommended them.

The party's deployment committee, said Ramaphosa, who chaired it between 2012 and 2017, was not in existence to circumvent processes of government and the state to appoint executives in SOEs.

Instead, charged Ramaphosa, the deployment committee of the governing party was merely a “recommendation committee” which recommends some of its members to apply for positions with the ultimate decision resting with a relevant state department.