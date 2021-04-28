Sadc postpones Troika summit on terrorism in Mozambique

The Southern African Development Community (Sadc) has postponed an Extraordinary Troika Summit of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security due to the unavailability of heads of states.

“Leaders agreed on a postponement as a result of the unavailability of the Sadc Organ chairperson, Botswana president Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, who is now in quarantine, and the incoming chairperson, President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is committed elsewhere,” the Sadc said on Wednesday evening.

Ramaphosa is testifying at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

“The Sadc extraordinary Troika Summit of the Organ plus Mozambique was expected to receive a report of the Technical Assessment Team that was deployed in Mozambique after the decisions of the Sadc Extraordinary Double Troika Summit held on April 8 2021,” said the Sadc.

The meeting, which was expected to take place on Thursday in Maputo, is now expected to take place later.

When the heads of state met on April 8 they, among other things, deliberated on measures to address terrorism in Mozambique after continued attacks allegedly linked to the Islamic State in Cabo Deglado. Dozens died in the attacks and large numbers of people were displaced.

Sadc leaders directed an immediate “fact finding mission” to assess and investigate the situation on the ground in Mozambique before responding to the situation.

TimesLIVE previously reported that an Extraordinary Meeting of the Ministerial Committee of the Organ was expected on April 28 to give a report back to the Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit on April 29.

“During its meeting, the Sadc Double Troika Summit of Heads of State and Government noted with concern the acts of terrorism perpetrated against innocent civilians, women and children in some districts of Cabo Delgado province of Mozambique and reaffirmed SADC’s continued commitment to contribute towards bringing lasting peace and security.

“The summit further condemned the terrorist attacks in strongest terms, and affirmed that such heinous attacks cannot be allowed to continue without a proportionate regional response.”

Ramaphosa previously told the SABC that SA had already evacuated South Africans stranded in Mozambique, including Adrian Nel, who was killed by insurgents who attacked Palma.

Islamic State-linked insurgents have become increasingly active since 2017 in the northern Cabo Delgado province where Palma is located, though it is unclear whether they have a unified aim.

TimesLIVE