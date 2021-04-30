WATCH | Day 2 of Ramaphosa at SCC: 'We dropped the ball'

President Cyril Ramaphosa appeared before the state capture commission for a second day on Thursday as the head of the ANC. During day two of questioning, Ramaphosa conceded that the ANC dragged its feet in acting against serious allegations of state capture.

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa read an opening statement which highlighted corruption, the notorious Gupta family and how the ANC is hoping to rid the organisation of patronage and wrongdoing.

