WATCH | Day 2 of Ramaphosa at SCC: 'We dropped the ball'

Anthony Molyneaux Multimedia journalist
30 April 2021 - 08:27

President Cyril Ramaphosa appeared before the state capture commission for a second day on Thursday as the head of the ANC. During day two of questioning, Ramaphosa conceded that the ANC dragged its feet in acting against serious allegations of state capture.

On Wednesday, Ramaphosa read an opening statement which highlighted corruption, the notorious Gupta family and how the ANC is hoping to rid the organisation of patronage and wrongdoing.

IN FULL | 'I appear not to make excuses or defend the indefensible': Ramaphosa at state capture inquiry

President Cyril Ramaphosa made his much-awaited appearance before the state capture inquiry on Wednesday.
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH | Day 1 of Ramaphosa at Zondo commission recap

President Cyril Ramaphosa appeared before the state capture commission on Wednesday as the head of the ANC.
Politics
1 day ago

Cyril Ramaphosa: ANC is determined to defeat state capture and corruption

In an attempt to explain the ANC's delay in confronting Jacob Zuma and his allies' controversial relationship with the Guptas, Ramaphosa said it took ...
Politics
1 day ago

