Mbalula's ex-adviser Bo Mbindwane implicated in Nasrec conference grabber procurement scandal

“He told me they were in need of grabbers to the tune of R210m. However, because the date was too close they could settle for one grabber to the tune of R45m. He explained the capabilities and said do not be surprised that it is so expensive because an ordinary grabber costs around R7m.”

Dintwe said Mbindwane met him in a bid to influence a Crime intelligence divisional head who had the power to sign off on the requested purchase of the grabber.

Apparently the person with the authority to sign off was “scared” because Dintwe was investigating them on a separate matter.

When Dintwe met with the crime intelligence person, he was presented with new information that Mbindwane had concealed, the company from which the purchase of the grabber was to be made.

It turned out to be a controversial company, associated with “shady dealings” within the intelligence world.

“I said I am no longer getting involved on this particular issue,” said Dintwe.