ANC KZN says Buthelezi is blurring the line between Zulu royal house and IFP

Ntuli assured South Africans that the ANC had not sought to derail or influence the succession to the Zulu royal throne.

The ANC wrath towards Buthelezi follows comments he made on Tuesday, when he sought to associate Prince Thokozani, who disrupted a family gathering where Queen Mantfombi's will naming Misuzulu KaZwelithini heir to the throne was being read, with the ANC.

While Buthelezi did not say Prince Thokozani was sent by the ANC, when asked about the incident Buthelezi said the prince had previously been a mayor and a speaker of a municipality under the governance of the ANC.

The ANC welcomed the announcement of the appointment of Misuzulu ka Zwelithini Zulu as king. The party's provincial chair, in his capacity as premier, met the king on Thursday.

Ntuli said this demonstrated that the party had no ulterior motives.

Responding to criticism that he was using IFP communications infrastructure for Royal House work, Buthelezi said he was "forced to rely on a communications infrastructure that is kindly lent to me" as he had never received a single cent from government to fund an administrative office.

"If Mr Ntuli would like to petition his government to provide administrative support that I have never had in more than 50 years, he is most welcome. It has never stopped me from doing my work, and it cannot be used as a smokescreen now to prevent me from serving my nation," said Buthelezi.

Buthelezi, in turn, said Ntuli's comments sought to separate him from his royal duties, adding that it was in fact Ntuli who who conflated the traditional prime minister with IFP founder position.

"I cannot abdicate my responsibilities because they upset him. I have issued statements on the [royal] family’s behalf, as is my responsibility as traditional prime minister," said Buthelezi.

He also lashed out at assertions that the IFP tried to “appropriate” the Zulu Kingdom and blurred the lines between political party and the monarchy.

Going a step further, he said: "Has he [Ntuli] forgotten that the ANC’s uMkhonto weSizwe targeted and killed Zulu-speaking South Africans purely on the basis that, if they spoke Zulu, they had to be IFP supporters? That violent action of the ANC did more to conflate the Zulu Kingdom with Inkatha than anything."

Buthelezi, who was responding in his capacity as traditional prime minister, added that no one had accused the ANC of deploying someone to a meeting of the Royal Family in order to influence who became the new King. He asked if the ANC's "denial" intended to cast the party as a hapless victim.

