Ace vows to 'die in the ANC' at Zuma court case, while former president pleads for discipline and unity

While suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule vowed to “die in the ANC” outside the Pietermaritzburg high court on Monday, former president Jacob Zuma reminded supporters that infighting would make the party a “laughing stock”.

Magashule and Zuma both addressed hundreds of supporters shortly after the former president's corruption trial was adjourned to May 26 to allow his legal team to file an application for state prosecutor Billy Downer to be recused.