WATCH LIVE | Former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni testifies at the state capture inquiry

25 May 2021 - 09:12 By TimesLIVE

The commission of inquiry investigating state capture will on Tuesday hear testimony from former SA Airways board chair Dudu Myeni.

During her last appearance at the commission in November, Myeni  refused to answer certain questions posed to her, arguing that she did not want to risk incriminating herself. 

Myeni's lawyer, Nqabayethu Buthelezi, used a recent high court judgment against Myeni to justify his advice to her not to answer questions at the commission.


“The judgment of the Pretoria high court with regard to Miss Dudu Myeni on the delinquency matter [the court declared her a delinquent director] is a very open-ended judgment on all things SAA and the referral thereof to the NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] for investigation and prosecution,” said Buthelezi.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who heads the commission, warned Myeni that her refusal did not mean that he could not make an adverse finding against her.

Myeni was questioned by Kate Hofmeyr, who was leading evidence.

Hofmeyr said all the evidence against Myeni would be submitted to the judge.

Zondo told Myeni: “When I prepare the report, and I have to make findings, just because you invoked the privilege [not to answer], it does not mean I cannot make findings against you. This is because the evidence I have would be of those witnesses who have given evidence against you, and if I do not have your version I will make findings based only on the versions I have.”

