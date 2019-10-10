WATCH | From wielding power to being 'broke': a Dudu Myeni timeline

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni continues to make headlines after her second no-show at the Pretoria high court.

Myeni failed to appear in court for the delinquent-director case against her on Tuesday, claiming she had no money to travel from KwaZulu-Natal.

Here is a timeline of how things have unravelled for Myeni.

Once upon a time

Once wielding great power as the board chairperson at SAA, Myeni was sacked from this position in 2017 after changes were made to the leadership of the airline. However, she maintained that she wasn't fired but rather her term had come to an end.

TimesLIVE reported that Myeni was fired by former president Jacob Zuma on the recommendation of then finance minister Malusi Gigaba.