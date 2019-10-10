South Africa

WATCH | From wielding power to being 'broke': a Dudu Myeni timeline

10 October 2019 - 12:22 By Unathi Nkanjeni

Dudu Myeni has been in the spotlight recently for not appearing in court in the delinquent director case brought against her by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the SA Airways Pilots' Assocition (Saapa).

Former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni continues to make headlines after her second no-show at the Pretoria high court.

Myeni failed to appear in court for the delinquent-director case against her on Tuesday, claiming she had no money to travel from KwaZulu-Natal.

Here is a timeline of how things have unravelled for Myeni.

Once upon a time

Once wielding great power as the board chairperson at SAA, Myeni was sacked from this position in 2017 after changes were made to the leadership of the airline. However, she maintained that she wasn't fired but rather her term had come to an end.

TimesLIVE reported that Myeni was fired by former president Jacob Zuma on the recommendation of then finance minister Malusi Gigaba.

I wasn't fired from SAA‚ Myeni says

The outgoing South African Airways (SAA) board chairperson Dudu Myeni said she was not fired from the state-owned airline but her term came to an end.
Politics
1 year ago

State capture

Fast forward to 2018 and the state capture inquiry heard from former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi how the company allegedly footed the bill for former minister of environmental affairs Nomvula Mokonyane’s family Christmas parties.

The Sunday Times reported that Agrizzi also revealed how Bosasa boss Gavin Watson allegedly gave Myeni a Louis Vuitton handbag stuffed with R300,000 in cash. Agrizzi alleged that Watson gave Myeni R300,000 a month, "for the Jacob Zuma foundation".

The way to Nomvula's heart - booze and braais

Frozen chickens, braai packs, expensive whisky and a Louis Vuitton handbag stuffed with R300,000 in cash.
News
8 months ago

Lucrative contract deals

In July 2019, TimesLIVE reported that Myeni allegedly ordered that a lucrative catering contract be given to a company on whose board she served while she was still the chairperson of SAA.

Myeni, allegedly, also instructed that 15% of the work on contracts relating to ground-handling services and jet fuel supply be handed over to a group of 60 local companies without following regular procurement practices.

This was according to former SAA chief procurement officer Masimba Dahwa and former SAA human capital manager Mathulwane Mpshe. 

State capture: Dudu Myeni and SAA director wanted contracts handed over 'without following proper processes'

Former South African Airways non-executive director Yakhe Kwinana and board chairperson Dudu Myeni allegedly instructed that 15% of the work on ...
Politics
3 months ago

Mastermind

In June, the state capture inquiry heard that Myeni was allegedly the mastermind who  enabled the approval of the SAA and BnP Capital deal, which went ahead despite BnP Capital having lost its licence to operate as a financial services provider.

Among other allegations, the commission heard that Myeni would e-mail letters to relevant SAA managers as an anonymous whistleblower.

'Lock her up' - Mzansi's verdict after Dudu Myeni state capture revelations

Twitter is flooded with calls for Dudu Myeni's arrest following damning revelations by SAA suspended finance boss, Phumeza Nhantsi.
News
3 months ago

Court appearance no-show

TimesLIVE reported this week that Myeni failed to show up at the high court in Pretoria where an application was scheduled to be heard to have her declared as a delinquent director. 

The case was brought by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the SAA Pilots’ Association (Saapa).

Myeni failed to arrive at court, saying she could not afford to travel to Pretoria to defend herself.

Myeni was linked to several questionable multimillion-rand deals and for putting the airline under financial distress.

Dudu Myeni 'cannot afford' to travel to court for her delinquent-director case

Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni says she cannot afford to travel to Pretoria for the delinquent-director case against her.
News
3 days ago

One more chance

The application to have Myeni declared a delinquent director was postponed until Thursday.

TimesLIVE reported that Outa said Myeni should back up her claim that she could not afford to attend the case.

However, Myeni's new lawyer Nqabayethu Buthelezi brought an application for a postponement. The date has not been confirmed. 

Dudu Myeni must prove she can't make it to court, Outa says after second no-show

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says former SAA chair Dudu Myeni should back up her claim that she could not afford to attend the case to ...
News
1 day ago

