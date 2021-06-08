Politics

FW de Klerk is battling cancer, but able to work

08 June 2021 - 12:07 By TimesLIVE
FW de Klerk is regularly in the office and hopes to visit Greece, where his wife was born, once Covid restrictions are lifted, says the foundation.
FW de Klerk is regularly in the office and hopes to visit Greece, where his wife was born, once Covid restrictions are lifted, says the foundation.
Image: Loanna Hoffmann

Former president FW de Klerk is working despite receiving treatment for cancer, his foundation said on Tuesday.

The update on his health was provided after reports overnight that De Klerk’s health “is deteriorating”.

This is not so, said the foundation.

“There has been no discernible deterioration in his health since he was diagnosed in March with mesothelioma — a cancer that affects the lining of the lungs. He is now considering the continuation of the course of immunotherapy that he has been following for the past two months.”

De Klerk attended a meeting of the FW de Klerk Foundation Board on Monday — “and comes into his office three or four times a week”, said the foundation.

“He and his wife, Elita, hope to travel to Greece for a holiday as soon as Covid regulations permit.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Former president FW De Klerk to undergo treatment for cancer

Former president FW de Klerk said on his 85th birthday that he had been diagnosed with cancer.
News
2 months ago

Willem de Klerk, son of former president FW, dies of cancer

Willem de Klerk, the son of former president FW de Klerk, has died.
News
8 months ago

Life hits a sweet spot for de Klerk SA's last white ruler

For most South Africans, FW de Klerk's 1990volte face speech was jaw- dropping. In a just-in-time bit of politicking, it promised, among other ...
Lifestyle
6 years ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. We’ve never seen this scale of corruption, says SIU head on PPE fraud Politics
  2. Defiant Ace plays his last card: ‘Cyril, I’ll expect an apology if I win’ Politics
  3. Tinned fish, a R750k watch and cash – just some of the gifts MPs enjoyed in 2019 Politics
  4. MAWANDE AMASHABALALA | If Cyril is serious about anti-corruption, why reward ... Politics

Latest Videos

Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma's bail postponed as co-accused granted bail
CCTV captures theft of the rarest Nike shoe on the planet