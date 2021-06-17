POLL | Should the EFF be made to comply with level 3 lockdown?

EFF leader Julius Malema sparked debate on social media this week when he claimed his party will defy lockdown regulations announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday.

The president announced that SA would move to alert level 3 of the nationwide lockdown with tighter restrictions amid a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Addressing a Youth Day commemoration rally on Wednesday, Malema said the party will not comply with the tightened regulations.

He called on the government to speed up the vaccine rollout to ensure the safety of citizens and front-line workers.