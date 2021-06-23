Politics

'Our race is not yet over': Dlamini- Zuma on intervention in North West

23 June 2021 - 15:58
Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says government intervention in the North West 'is not over yet'. File photo.
Cogta minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma says government intervention in the North West 'is not over yet'. File photo.
Image: GCIS

Opposition parties have slammed the government's three-year effort to turn around the embattled North West province, saying the ANC should first get its own affairs in order.

The province was placed under section 100 of the constitution in 2018 after the collapse of governance systems and structures, which led to social and labour unrest as well as damage to property.     

Three years later, several municipalities are collapsing as result of parallel government structures and a lack of service delivery.

Efforts to turn the tide had not borne fruit, the DA and EFF told the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday while debating a report recommending the intervention, which has already cost taxpayers millions, be continued.   

The report by the ad hoc committee made recommendations including that the province needed regular monitoring due to work that was outstanding.

Efforts to turn around embattled North West must continue — after three-year struggle

Parliament's ad hoc committee on the section 100 intervention in the North West has recommended that efforts to turn around the embattled province ...
Politics
1 day ago

DA MP Isaac Seleku cited an inability to fill multiple senior management positions across various provincial departments and the lack of service delivery as the most problematic issues.

“The issues identified by parliament's ad hoc committee are still unresolved with no indication as to when they will be.

“It is clear that the ANC is an enemy to itself and intervention implemented by them will never give us value for money. They need to fix their house instead of wasting taxpayers' money fighting their political battles,” he said. 

It is clear that the ANC is an enemy to itself and intervention implemented by them will never give us value for money. They need to fix their house instead of wasting taxpayers' money in fighting their political battles.
Isaac Seleku, DA MP

EFF MP Sam Zandamela echoed similar sentiments.

“Nothing has been achieved by the intervention as the perpetrators are still out there and not in jail. Previous interventions were unsuccessful. In the case of North West, it demonstrates that not only intervention was needed but a complete takeover by the national government.  

“Chairperson, all they key areas are still not resolved for the North West to be back on its feet and provide services to our people.”   

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma defended and applauded the work done by the committee, chaired by Thamsanqa Dodovu. 

She said the intervention had in fact yielded fruit, citing reduced irregular expenditure.

“Though there has been improvement in the audit outcome, much more still needs to be done to promote transparent governance and accountability.  

Municipalities incur staggering R26bn in irregular expenditure

Irregular expenditure was incurred in 246 of the 278 municipalities across SA.
Politics
1 day ago

“We are gradually reducing the combined expenditure in the departments. So far we have reduced it by 47% from R4.2bn to R2.2bn. Our target is to [get] as close to zero as possible,” Dlamini-Zuma said. 

It was not immediately clear if indeed the intervention would continue, but the minister conceded that issues in the province had built up over time and as a result the solution would take time.

“The intervention has not been a sprint, but a marathon. It requires appropriate pacing and capacitation, so our race is not yet over. Service delivery remains of concern especially at local government, with key areas such as access to water,” she said. 

The intervention has not been a sprint, but rather a marathon. It requires appropriate pacing and capacitation, so our race is not yet over. Service delivery remains of concern.
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

According to the constitution, national government interventions in a provincial administration may take place when a province cannot or does not fulfil an executive obligation in terms of the constitution or legislation. 

It was the first time the national executive had intervened on such a large scale in more than 10 provincial departments. 

Dlamini-Zuma said progress was made in some departments but not in others. 

“In Cogta, it was unfortunate that we did not have continuity and stability in the department in terms of the leadership. You will recall that we have had three MECs in three years in that department, which oversees the municipality.”  

She said many lessons had been drawn from conducting the intervention. “One of the things we found is that there was a lack of consequence management and the intervention instilled that.

“Of course we know that is not enough many crimes have been committed. We must prosecute, and where public funds were misused and misappropriated, we must recover them.”   

The Asset Forfeiture Unit was pursuing cases involving R2.3bn, according to Dlamini-Zuma.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'It’s very bad': Hopes sour, jobs lost as Clover quits ruined North West town

Attie Gumede started working at the Clover cheese factory in Lichtenburg, North West, in 2008, slowly carving out a life for his family in the town ...
News
1 week ago

Supra Mahumapelo kicked out of meeting discussing North West

Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo was kicked out of a parliamentary meeting meant to discuss government's section 100 intervention in that ...
Politics
3 weeks ago

'We're used to not bathing every day': NW towns left helpless as ANC factions battle it out

Two mayors, two speakers, municipal premises barricaded to shut out rivals, frozen bank accounts - and the collapse of service delivery in broken ...
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘This means no more Carl Niehaus’: ANC rumoured to disband MK vets’ groups Politics
  2. ‘Ignored’ by the ANC, MK vets turn to Zulu king for help Politics
  3. BEHIND THE SCENES | Bad vibes: how Cyril decided to put Mkhize on ice Politics
  4. Defiant Ace plays his last card: ‘Cyril, I’ll expect an apology if I win’ Politics
  5. Ramaphosa unveils plan to rescue SA from load-shedding mess Politics

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...