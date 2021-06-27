Politics

SA moves to alert level 4 for 14 days: Cyril Ramaphosa

27 June 2021 - 20:28 By TimesLIVE
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that SA will move to level 4 on June 27 2021.
All gatherings are prohibited, effectively immediately, except for funerals with a maximum of 50 people, said President Cyril Ramaphosa. The sale of all alcohol is banned and a curfew will be in effect from 9pm.

Travel in and out of Gauteng is prohibited, although residents may return home. This does not include work, business or commercial travel, transit through airports or for the transport of goods.

Beaches and parks will remain open, however.

Schools will close from Wednesday as holidays are moved forward, and all schools must be closed by Friday.

Restaurants and other eateries will only be permitted to sell food for take-away or delivery. "This is because it is not possible for patrons to wear masks while eating or drinking in these establishments," said Ramaphosa.

Visits to old age homes, care facilities and other ‘congregant settings’ will be restricted.

The measures are to be in place across the country from Monday to Sunday July 11.

SA has moved to alert level four lockdown restrictions.
This is a developing story

