Delta variant much more contagious, much more severe than earlier variant: President Cyril Ramaphosa

The Covid-19 variant spreading across SA is much more contagious and causes more severe symptoms than the previous variant of the coronavirus in SA, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday night.

“We have walked a long road to deal and to address Covid-19 and we have been climbing many hills. We have made some missteps along the way but we have been climbing. As a country we have faced two devastating waves of coronavirus infections. We have overcome these by responding swiftly and decisively by acting together to contain the spread of the virus and to protect ourselves, our families and our communities. We now face another challenge, which is another hill to climb,” said Ramaphosa.

He was speaking as the country faces a third wave of Covid-19, which has mutated from the Beta to the Delta variant, affecting five provinces so far — the Eastern Cape, the Free State, Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

“SA is seeing a massive resurgence of infections.

“We are concerned about the rapid spread of this variant ... It is easier to catch this variant.”