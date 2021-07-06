Government backtracks on plans that would have seen politicians jump the Covid-19 vaccination queue

The government has backtracked from its controversial plan which would have seen politicians jump the vaccination queue ahead of ordinary South Africans.

On Tuesday a copy of a circular by the department of health started doing the rounds on social media.

In it, the department said ministers, deputy ministers, premiers and MECs, together with their staff, would now be eligible to be vaccinated.

The circular met with criticism on social media as it meant politicians and their staff would have been given preference.

The circular also lists diplomats and people travelling outside the country for work or business, students and sports people leaving SA.

“The department of health receives requests to arrange vaccination against Covid-19 for special groups and individuals who are not currently eligible to be vaccinated under the national vaccine rollout,” reads the circular.

It then lists the groups which also include family members of diplomats posted overseas during their visits to SA.