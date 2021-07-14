LISTEN | Gwede Mantashe urges people to protect their infrastructure

Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe has urged people to protect their own infrastructure.

“Protect it, it's yours,” he told TimesLIVE, during a visit to the Vosloorus Mall on Gauteng's East Rand.

Mantashe said the working class were being used to “destroy infrastructure that is at their own service”, adding this was a disaster in the making for these battered communities.

“They are going to realise that when this is all over, they will have to travel long distances to buy maize meal instead of walking.”