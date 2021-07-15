‘What rule of law is this?': Irvin Jim slams Malema's 'undemocratic' Twitter suspension

National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) general secretary Irvin Jim has slammed the temporary suspension of EFF leader Julius Malema on Twitter this week.

Twitter suspended Malema for several hours after it found him to have violated its rules.

The service limited Malema’s account to sending direct messages to his followers, and prohibited him from tweeting, retweeting, following accounts and liking posts.

Jim lambasted the decision, calling it “completely undemocratic”.

“The fundamental question is what process did Twitter follow before they suspend[ed] [Malema]? Did they hear his side of the story?” asked Jim.

“We are in a democratic country with a bill of rights and freedom of speech, it must be condemned,” he added.