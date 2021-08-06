Politics

Good call or just recycling? Here's what Mzansi thinks of Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle

06 August 2021 - 08:45
President Cyril Ramaphosa removed state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo and defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as he made sweeping changes to his cabinet security cluster.
President Cyril Ramaphosa removed state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo and defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as he made sweeping changes to his cabinet security cluster.
Image: GCIS

The shake-up to President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet has drawn mixed reactions online.

Ramaphosa announced 10 new minister appointments on Thursday evening and the unexpected resignation of finance minister Tito Mboweni.

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane said the reshuffle was not done with the intention to propel the nation forward, but for political reasons.

He was critical of the decision to keep basic education minister Angie Motshekga, saying the education system is ailing under her.

Maimane said Mboweni's replacement, Enoch Godongwana, would have a challenge outperforming the now former minister who “served our nation well”.

Others expressed dissatisfaction with some of the ministers who remain in the cabinet, including Fikile Mbalula, Bheki Cele and Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

Mbalula and Cele remain in their respective transport and police portfolios, while Ndabeni-Abrahams traded seats with small businesses minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.  

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula got the chop from her position as defence and military veterans minister and was replaced by national speaker Thandi Modise. Ramaphosa said Mapisa-Nqakula would be deployed to a new position that has not yet been announced. 

Former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo also got the chop. The president scrapped the department and said state security matters would be handled by the presidency. Dlodlo was moved to public service and administration.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the only positive thing about the changes was the departure of health minister Zweli Mkhize. Mkhize resigned just hours before the reshuffle announcement. 

Good call or just recycling?  Here are some of the responses: 

READ MORE:

Ramaphosa shows his hand as cabinet changes consolidate his power

President Cyril Ramaphosa has used his first cabinet reshuffle to consolidate power in his office.
Politics
11 hours ago

Ramaphosa cleans house as he makes radical security cluster changes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has made radical changes to his cabinet security cluster after weeks of public pressure.
Politics
12 hours ago

Mkhize vows to take on the SIU as he jumps ship ahead of cabinet reshuffle

Suspended health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize resigned on Thursday, just hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa was set to announce a cabinet reshuffle.
Politics
15 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Mkhize behind the scenes: the kingmaker came so close to the throne Politics
  2. ANALYSIS | Have Ace Magashule and the RET brigade played their last hand? Politics
  3. WhatsApp group links ANC members to looting chaos Politics
  4. Cyril expected to be mined for info on Glencore at state capture inquiry Politics

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...