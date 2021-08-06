Good call or just recycling? Here's what Mzansi thinks of Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle

Others expressed dissatisfaction with some of the ministers who remain in the cabinet, including Fikile Mbalula, Bheki Cele and Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

Mbalula and Cele remain in their respective transport and police portfolios, while Ndabeni-Abrahams traded seats with small businesses minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula got the chop from her position as defence and military veterans minister and was replaced by national speaker Thandi Modise. Ramaphosa said Mapisa-Nqakula would be deployed to a new position that has not yet been announced.

Former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo also got the chop. The president scrapped the department and said state security matters would be handled by the presidency. Dlodlo was moved to public service and administration.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said the only positive thing about the changes was the departure of health minister Zweli Mkhize. Mkhize resigned just hours before the reshuffle announcement.

Good call or just recycling? Here are some of the responses: