Good call or just recycling? Here's what Mzansi thinks of Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet reshuffle
The shake-up to President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet has drawn mixed reactions online.
Ramaphosa announced 10 new minister appointments on Thursday evening and the unexpected resignation of finance minister Tito Mboweni.
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane said the reshuffle was not done with the intention to propel the nation forward, but for political reasons.
He was critical of the decision to keep basic education minister Angie Motshekga, saying the education system is ailing under her.
Maimane said Mboweni's replacement, Enoch Godongwana, would have a challenge outperforming the now former minister who “served our nation well”.
Others expressed dissatisfaction with some of the ministers who remain in the cabinet, including Fikile Mbalula, Bheki Cele and Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.
Mbalula and Cele remain in their respective transport and police portfolios, while Ndabeni-Abrahams traded seats with small businesses minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula got the chop from her position as defence and military veterans minister and was replaced by national speaker Thandi Modise. Ramaphosa said Mapisa-Nqakula would be deployed to a new position that has not yet been announced.
Former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo also got the chop. The president scrapped the department and said state security matters would be handled by the presidency. Dlodlo was moved to public service and administration.
DA leader John Steenhuisen said the only positive thing about the changes was the departure of health minister Zweli Mkhize. Mkhize resigned just hours before the reshuffle announcement.
Good call or just recycling? Here are some of the responses:
Theres is no cabinet resshufle here this is just political arrangement to safeguard his political position mxm!!#cabinetreshuffle pic.twitter.com/Qjs2UUh6wH— Not yet over (@Sthembi96860501) August 6, 2021
Devastating for the economy and industry that Ebrahim Patel is still a minister. For as long as he has a job in cabinet, millions of South Africans won’t have one.— Dean Macpherson (@DeanMacpherson) August 5, 2021
Angie Motshekga was the Minister of Education when I was in Primary School and now I'm a graduate, but she's still is the minister. Whatever she uses, iyasebenza shem.#cabinetreshuffle pic.twitter.com/RkwEIidvVU— Azee (@TheRealAzee_RSA) August 5, 2021
Leaders knows when to Stop and that's what Tito Mboweni is doing. #cabinetreshuffle pic.twitter.com/WxDKTgEdAF— K U L A N I (@kulanicool) August 5, 2021
Being an Ordinary South African right now is like being in a plane ✈️ and the pilot just confessed that there’s no enough fuel #cabinetreshuffle pic.twitter.com/NT4cqHuqvU— Khaya (@KhayaNduvana) August 5, 2021
Tito got one big thing right - he fought hard to hold the fiscal line. Didn’t always win, but always tried. He was also available and keen for a good debate. Say what you want, but I’ll miss @tito_mboweni. Cheers and well done.— Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) August 5, 2021
Bheki Cele survived😭— ISAGILA SENSIMBI (@Ingonyama1993) August 5, 2021
Blade Nzimande survived😭
Lindiwe Sisulu survived😭
Fikile Mbalula survived 😭
This wasn't a #cabinetreshuffle at all.
It was a waste of our damn time. pic.twitter.com/aeIY4VjQ9r
#cabinetreshuffle Some of these appointments are not made in the national interest but along patronage and factionalism— Nomsa Maseko (@nomsa_maseko) August 5, 2021