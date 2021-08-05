Politics

Mkhize vows to take on the SIU as he jumps ship ahead of cabinet reshuffle

05 August 2021 - 19:43 By Amanda Khoza and Sabelo Skiti
Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday resigned as health minister just ahead of a cabinet reshuffle later that night.
Dr Zweli Mkhize on Thursday resigned as health minister just ahead of a cabinet reshuffle later that night.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Suspended health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize resigned on Thursday, just hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa was set to announce a cabinet reshuffle.

Mkhize told Ramaphosa of his intention to take on the Special Investigating Unit by subjecting the corruption-busting unit's report to a judicial review.

In his resignation letter, seen by TimesLIVE, Mkhize accused the SIU of having had a predetermined outcome and a closed mind in its investigation into the R150m Digital Vibes contract.

Mkhize accused the SIU of having proceeded with the investigation unfairly and having crafted a flawed and unfounded report.

In a letter dated August 5, which has been seen by TimesLIVE, Mkhize requested that Ramaphosa allow him to step down “to bring certainty and stability to this important portfolio”.

Read the full resignation letter here.

The embattled minister tendered his resignation earlier after a three-hour meeting in Durban on Wednesday with one of the president's emissaries.

Mkhize was placed on special leave in June after revelations that his family and close associates benefited from the allegedly irregular Digital Vibes communications contract amounting to R150m.

Mkhize was widely lauded for his deft handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in SA, receiving praise at home and abroad for heeding the advice of scientists. However, his reputation was shredded after the Daily Maverick reported in February that his close associates, alleged friend Tahera Mather and his former personal assistant Naadhira Mitha, received about R150m from the department of health through a rigged communications contract awarded to Digital Vibes.

Mather is Mkhize’s long-time associate and communications adviser from his days as minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs.

TimesLIVE has learnt that Ramaphosa's emissary also held a meeting with defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, but this could not be corroborated at the time of publishing.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Digital Vibes cash used to open hair salon and nail franchise — report

Health minister Zweli Mkhize’s son and daughter-in-law allegedly benefitted from the health department’s Digital Vibes contract when more than R1m ...
News
1 day ago

‘We will not allow anyone to question our integrity’: SIU hits back at Zweli Mkhize’s son

The Special Investigating Unit has denied that it did not give the son of health minister Zweli Mkhize, Dedani, a chance to clear his name in the ...
Politics
5 days ago

SIU refers Zweli Mkhize and his son to NPA for possible charges over Digital Vibes payments

The SIU wants to recover the R150m from Digital Vibes, its owners or controllers as well as any individual who participated “in the fraudulent and ...
Politics
6 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Cyril expected to be mined for info on Glencore at state capture inquiry Politics
  2. ANALYSIS | Have Ace Magashule and the RET brigade played their last hand? Politics
  3. WhatsApp group links ANC members to looting chaos Politics
  4. PODCAST | Reshuffle and relief: unpacking ANC’s response to the unrest Politics

Latest Videos

'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...
Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home