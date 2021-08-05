Mkhize vows to take on the SIU as he jumps ship ahead of cabinet reshuffle

Suspended health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize resigned on Thursday, just hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa was set to announce a cabinet reshuffle.

Mkhize told Ramaphosa of his intention to take on the Special Investigating Unit by subjecting the corruption-busting unit's report to a judicial review.

In his resignation letter, seen by TimesLIVE, Mkhize accused the SIU of having had a predetermined outcome and a closed mind in its investigation into the R150m Digital Vibes contract.

Mkhize accused the SIU of having proceeded with the investigation unfairly and having crafted a flawed and unfounded report.

In a letter dated August 5, which has been seen by TimesLIVE, Mkhize requested that Ramaphosa allow him to step down “to bring certainty and stability to this important portfolio”.

Read the full resignation letter here.