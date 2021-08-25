Unemployment & unrest: Here's what to expect from David Mabuza Q&A on Thursday

The government's response to unemployment and unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng will be among the questions posed to Deputy President David Mabuza on Thursday.

The presidency said Mabuza will respond to questions from members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) as part of executive accountability to the legislature.

The session follows the release of the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) released by Stats SA on Tuesday. The agency said the country's unemployment had reached its highest since the survey started in 2008.

The official employment rate is up from 32.6% to 34.4%. This increase is attributed to a large number of people who moved from the “employed” and “economically active” statuses to “unemployed”.