ANC, DA welcome ConCourt decision not to postpone local government vote

The ruling ANC says it welcomes Friday's Constitutional Court order, which dismissed the Electoral Commission of SA's (IEC) application for the postponement of the local government elections.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party was particularly happy with the directive by the court for the IEC to reopen the voter registration process.

“We believe that it is in line with some of those that came out of the judge Dikgang Moseneke commission, especially as it related to holding free and fair elections.

“Granted the court has set aside the proclamation, effectively now meaning that the revision of timetables and all other associated activities that comes with the work the the IEC must be doing to make sure that elections are held in a free and fair environment are then conducted, in consultation with the relevant political parties or independents that have registered interest to participate in this very election.

“The opening or allowing the IEC to open the voters' roll is the first step towards ensuring that each and every South African who could not participate in registering to participate in the election because at that voter registration weekend they were disrupted by the third wave [of Covid-19 can do so],” said Mabe.

He said the reopening of registration will also allow South Africans to participate in elections where they live because they would be free to register again.