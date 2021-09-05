Politics

WATCH LIVE | Funeral service of former MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe

05 September 2021 - 08:53 By TimesLIVE

The funeral service of former Umkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) president Kebby Maphatsoe is being held on Sunday.

The MKMVA leader died on Tuesday, the cause of his death was not disclosed. 

Maphatsoe served as deputy minister of defence from 2014 to 2019 and was a staunch supporter of former president Jacob Zuma.

In June, Maphatsoe called on Zuma not to hand himself over to the police after the Constitutional Court judgment that sentenced the former president to 15 months in prison.

Maphatsoe served as the national chairperson of the defunct MKMVA since 2007. He is a former member of the Congress of South African Students, Soweto Youth Congress and the South African Youth Congress (Sayco).

