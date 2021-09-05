President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers address at SAPS Commemoration Day

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Sunday delivering the key note address at the SAPS Commemoration Day.

The aim of the annual event is to honour officers killed in the line of duty.

Over 30 officers have died between April 2020 and March this year and will be remembered.

Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said the commemoration day will be hosted for the officers and reservists at the memorial site at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Sunday.

Police minister Bheki Cele, together with the families of the fallen men and women in blue, are expected to lay wreaths in honour of those being commemorated.

