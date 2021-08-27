South Africa

Attack on officer was planned, Cele says as he visits family of slain cop

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
27 August 2021 - 21:03
Police minister Bheki Cele and Gauiteng police management visit the family of Sgt Sharon Mogale, who was shot dead during a robbery on Thursday.
Image: SAPS

Police minister Bheki Cele on Friday condemned the murder of Thembisa police officer Sgt Sharon Mogale.

Mogale, 45, was shot in the head when four robbers attacked and disarmed her and her partner, Sgt Mapule Petje, while at a shop in Thembisa on Thursday.

Cele, together with the Gauteng police management, paid a visit to the family of Mogale on Friday to convey their condolences.

Cele said the murder of Mogale has robbed her three young children of a mother and the police service of a selfless and dedicated officer.

“These criminals planned this, they stalked these members, attacked them and disarmed them of their tools of trade. Worse of all they killed one of our own, a female officer who was an active member of the police service and the community.

“We are pained that the attack on these officers comes at a time when the country is meant to celebrate women, but instead we are seeing women from all walks of life being brutally harmed in the worst ways by men,” Cele said.

Meanwhile, the police ministry welcomed the arrest of a 31-year-old suspect in the Free State for the murder of Const Madikotsi Mota Malinga.

It is suspected Malinga, 32, was strangled to death on Saturday, August 21. She had called her colleagues seeking assistance and alleging that her boyfriend was assaulting her.

TimesLIVE

