‘The most corrupt among us sing and speak the loudest’: Mboweni gets tongues wagging
Retired minister Tito Mboweni has set social media tongues wagging with his latest tweets about corruption, moles and disruption in the ANC.
The former minister of finance shared his “observation” on Tuesday.
“In my observation, the most corrupt among us sing and speak the loudest. They always claim to be the most revolutionary of all. Meanwhile back at the ranch,” said Mboweni.
In a separate tweet he shared how he saw nothing wrong with patriotic citizens being moles, saying “we have a democratic state” and it is a key for any government.
“Now that we have a democratic state, it is OK for patriotic citizens to be moles. Nothing wrong with that. Intelligence is a key decision-making tool for any government. That is how things work in the world,” he said.
He also said took a shot at members of the disbanded Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) for heckling ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe.
Over the weekend, Mantashe delivered a eulogy at the funeral service of the late MKMVA president Kebby Maphatsoe.
While he was at the podium, a group of MKMVA members entered while singing and carrying guns, disrupting Mantashe from speaking. He allowed them to continue singing until they were told to leave.
“In the history and politics of the ANC, the military is subordinate to the political leadership. No MK veteran or an ordinary member can disrupt a speech of the ANC national chairperson. Unheard of. Close ranks comrades!” Mboweni exclaimed.
On social media, Mboweni's comment about corrupt individuals drew mixed reactions, with many saying they have mastered the art of “acting poor and innocent” while filling their bank accounts with allegedly corrupt money.
Here is a snapshot of what many had to say:
Quite or not quite, everyone is Corrupt, once they taste power, they forget who voted for them— DanoneSa🙌🎈 (@danone_sa) September 7, 2021
But some of you have mastered the art of acting poor and innocent while filling your banks with corrupt money 🤷🏽♀️— LADY M³💜 (@MapulaMokgosang) September 7, 2021
We know that …— Edmund Sebetsa®️ (@EdS_888) September 7, 2021
And they always claim to be fighting for ‘the black child’ and ‘the poor’ while we know they’re doing the opposite https://t.co/dYnd7px0jp
And even call ANC members Stupid when they don't want SAA and Eskom to be Privatised— Justice Forever (@gmalau32) September 7, 2021
This is not Hiphop and you aren’t writing a dis track. Name the person you are talking to/about. No riddles , we don’t have time to connect the dots here.— GiveMeFortuneKeepTheFame (@uKwestshinz) September 7, 2021