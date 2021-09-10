Politics

Dirco director-general fired over R118m spend for New York land that did not exist

In a statement, Dirco said the decision to fire DG Kgabo Mahoai followed the conclusion of a disciplinary case against him.

10 September 2021 - 18:40 By TimesLIVE
International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor. File photo.
International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor. File photo.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali/Sunday Times

International relations and co-operation director-general Kgabo Mahoai has been fired.

In a statement on Friday evening, the department said the decision followed the conclusion of a disciplinary case against him.

“Mahoai faced charges related to irregular expenditure incurred by the department on an unsuccessful project to purchase a piece of land in New York for purposes of constructing premises to accommodate SA’s Permanent Mission to the UN and New York Consulate,” Dirco said in a statement.

Nonceba Losi will continue to act as the Dirco DG.

Earlier this year, Dirco minister Naledi Pandor placed Mohoai on precautionary suspension after the department spent R118m of taxpayers' money on a piece of land in New York that did not exist, TimesLIVE previously reported.

A December 2019 fact-finding mission by the parliamentary portfolio committee on international relations and co-operation found that the piece of land meant to house diplomats that had been paid for did not exist - meaning the R118m spent likely amounted to fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

The delegation found no vacant piece of land and only an old dilapidated building where the land was supposed to be, despite the R118m already being paid.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

'High level of disrespect and arrogance': MPs slam Pandor no-show over Dirco DG suspension

MPs accused Dirco minister Naledi Pandor and her senior executives of repeatedly undermining parliament and its oversight role.
Politics
2 weeks ago

Pandor refuses to give reasons for suspending DG Kgabo Mahoai

International relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor won't tell MPs why she put Dirco director-general Kgabo Mahoai on precautionary ...
Politics
6 months ago

'I find your utterances arrogant': tensions over Dirco DG's suspension escalate as MPs grill Naledi Pandor

Tensions between international relations minister Naledi Pandor and the parliamentary committee she accounts to escalated on Thursday with at least ...
Politics
6 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Pack your bags and go: Carl Niehaus fired from the ANC Politics
  2. ANC, DA and Action SA declare more than R30m in donations Politics
  3. Zuma’s family and relatives eagerly await his return to Nkandla Politics
  4. Ticket to ride: fans with jabs to jump the queue for sport and concerts Politics
  5. The issue is PPE, not political careers: ANC Gauteng secretary hits back at Diko Politics

Latest Videos

Meet UJ’s slick yellow robot dog turning heads on campus
The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans