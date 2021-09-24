'My humble, calm husband ... I am going to miss you' - wife of late Joburg mayor pays tribute at funeral

The heartbreaking sobs of Kedibone Matongo filled the Finetown hall in Johannesburg on Friday as her moving tribute to her late husband, executive mayor Jolidee Matongo, was read out at his funeral.

Government ministers, mayors, Gauteng MECs, premier David Makhura, high ranking ANC members, friends and family gathered to pay their final respects to Matongo, 46, who died in a horrific crash on the Golden Highway near Soweto last Saturday.

The accident also claimed the lives of Lenasia electrician Sagel Singh, 23, and a still unidentified pedestrian.

Matongo’s driver and bodyguard — both seriously injured in the crash — are recovering in hospital.

A rendition of Endless Love, by Luther Vandross and Mariah Carey, was played as part of Kedibone's tribute before her heartfelt message was read out.

In her tribute, read out by Mpho Motsepe, Kedibone said: “Never in a million years would I have thought I would be in this position.

“It is a very bitter pill to swallow.”

She said they met while she was in high school.

“My birthday anniversary will never be the same again, because you always ensured that these days were celebrated and given the prominence they deserved.

“On our wedding day you said we are selling our freedom on Freedom Day. I am grateful for the love you have given me and our son. You are truly a unique breed.

“On Sunday when I returned from viewing your lifeless body I prayed. Prayer turned into what felt like a conversation with you.

“That conversation took place at 3am in the morning, I soaked in a bath and felt a load on my shoulders taken off.

“My humble calm, husband who always had a smile on his face. The pain that I am feeling now, I don't know how and when it will subside but I will hold onto your mantra: God will provide.

“I'm going to miss you. Your smile would keep me going. Now I must adjust to being a mum and a dad to our son.”

A message from Matongo's son was also read out.

Jacob Khawe, a close friend of Matongo and ANC provincial secretary in Gauteng, described his death as an “immeasurable loss”.

“The gap that has been left by the departure of this magnificent spirit will soon enough be felt.

“Our paths first crossed in 1988. During all these years since our lives have been intertwined. We shared the joy of being young, the pain of poverty, the teachings of the SA revolution.”

Khawe said they were “friends for life”.