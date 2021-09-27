Politics

IN PICS | ANC supporters come in their numbers as Ramaphosa delivers election manifesto

27 September 2021 - 22:10 By TimesLIVE
ANC supporters hoisting flags and placards in supports of the ANC as it prepares to launch its election manifesto.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

The ANC launched its local government election manifesto on Monday at Church Square in Tshwane, with a focus on jobs and promising that only those who are qualified would be deployed to councils.

Former president Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe were among the dignitaries at the launch.

The ANC has not had an easy campaign trail, with many South Africans expressing their dissatisfaction with the manner in which the party has governed SA since 1994.

South Africans will cast their ballots on November 1. 

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the party pledges and doesn't make promises.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
ANC supporters at the election manifesto on Monday.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
President Cyril Ramaphosa greets supporters before he delivers election manifesto launch in Tshwane.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
Former president Thabo Mbeki was among the dignitaries that attended the ANC's manifesto launch on Monday in Tshwane.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
ANC supporters wave the ANC and LGBTQI flag as the party gears up to launch its election manifesto.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
ANC supporters came in their numbers as the party launched it's election manifesto.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times
ANC supporters wait in anticipation of the party's election manifesto launch.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

