IN PICS | ANC supporters come in their numbers as Ramaphosa delivers election manifesto
27 September 2021 - 22:10
The ANC launched its local government election manifesto on Monday at Church Square in Tshwane, with a focus on jobs and promising that only those who are qualified would be deployed to councils.
Former president Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe were among the dignitaries at the launch.
The ANC has not had an easy campaign trail, with many South Africans expressing their dissatisfaction with the manner in which the party has governed SA since 1994.
South Africans will cast their ballots on November 1.
TimesLIVE