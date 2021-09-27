Politics

RATE IT: Property wealth tax, free electricity & grave sites — here’s how life would change under the EFF

27 September 2021 - 14:35
Julius Malema has made big promises about life under an EFF government. File photo.
Julius Malema has made big promises about life under an EFF government. File photo.
Image: Thulani Mbele

Building RDP houses in Sandton, taxing the rich and providing free electricity. 

These are some of the promises made by EFF leader Julius Malema during the launch of the party’s election manifesto in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The party also celebrated what would have been the 85th birthday of the late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Here are five promises from the red berets:

Free electricity 

Malema said EFF councillors will compile lists of poor residents who cannot afford to buy electricity to be cleared by Eskom.

“If Eskom refuses to give you free electricity, we will take up that fight with Eskom until the Constitutional Court because we believe it is your right to receive free electricity.”

Municipal bursaries for the poor 

Children of the poor will not be marginalised from receiving education, said Malema, who promised to implement municipal bursaries for the poor.

“The municipality will go to the department of education and ask ‘where are the children of our municipality who have passed matric?’ and then look through that list as to which ones come from poor families and allocate bursaries to them.”

Property wealth tax 

Malema said the rich and those living in mansions will pay property wealth tax to assist the poor in townships and rural areas. 

“We are going to tax them because they are rich. They must subsidise the poor. Including myself, I stay in Sandton, I will pay wealth tax to subsidise the poor. That is the only practical way we can share the wealth of the country,” he said.

Paying for grave sites 

The firebrand leader said the poor and SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) beneficiaries will not pay for grave sites under the EFF government.

“There is no poor family that is going to pay for a grave. Why must we pay to bury our loved ones? We are poor. Everyone who is indigent, everyone who is a beneficiary of Sassa, must never pay for a grave. The grave must be free of charge.”

Sheltering the homeless

Under EFF governance, homeless people will be a thing of the past. Malema said homeless children will be provided with shelters.

“The children will stay in shelters and we will connect them to free schools, where they will be educated and become better people.”

MORE:

WATCH | EFF’s Malema unveils ‘people-centred’ manifesto in Joburg ahead of local elections

The EFF launched its 2021 local government elections manifesto at Gandhi Square in the Johannesburg CBD on Sunday.
Politics
1 day ago

Malema and Mpofu would be among the first to pay wealth tax for indigent families

EFF leader Julius Malema and prominent lawyer Dali Mpofu would be among the wealthy people an EFF government would target for a special wealth tax to ...
Politics
22 hours ago

'No places of rich or poor, you belong together'- Malema wants to build RDP houses in Sandton

Speaking at the party's election manifesto launch on Sunday, Julius Malema said the EFF was identifying a "piece of land" in Sandton on which to ...
Politics
5 hours ago

Here's why Natasha Mazzone is accusing the EFF of 'illegal campaigning'

Mazzone suggested the police minister acted in favour of the EFF when he failed to deploy police officers to disburse the crowds who attended the ...
Politics
4 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Jacob Zuma at Nkandla but not his 'charming, ever-laughing self': concerned ... Politics
  2. ANALYSIS | Ace Magashule’s ‘matter of five years’ house of cards is crumbling Politics
  3. Is the IFP’s internal politics finger-lickin’ good? Politics
  4. ‘Covid is the devil’s blessing to the ANC’: Is jab drive doubling as vote ... Politics
  5. Jessie Duarte dangles heritage carrot in front of Bo-Kaap voters Politics

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling
The country’s third-biggest political party launches its 'people-centered' ...