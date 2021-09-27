RATE IT: Property wealth tax, free electricity & grave sites — here’s how life would change under the EFF

Building RDP houses in Sandton, taxing the rich and providing free electricity.

These are some of the promises made by EFF leader Julius Malema during the launch of the party’s election manifesto in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The party also celebrated what would have been the 85th birthday of the late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Here are five promises from the red berets:

Free electricity

Malema said EFF councillors will compile lists of poor residents who cannot afford to buy electricity to be cleared by Eskom.

“If Eskom refuses to give you free electricity, we will take up that fight with Eskom until the Constitutional Court because we believe it is your right to receive free electricity.”