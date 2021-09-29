State capture inquiry secures yet another extension

The North Gauteng High Court has again extended the term of the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture for a further three months.

The inquiry approached the high court on Wednesday on an urgent basis asking for a further extension to complete its report.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela granted the three-month extension. This was a day before the expiry of the term for the commission, which had already completed the hearing of oral evidence.

This is the fifth extension for the inquiry initially scheduled to sit for six months.

In his application to the court, acting chief justice Raymond Zondo said he was asking for the extension due to delays in the preparation of drafts of the analysis of witness evidence.