South Africa

‘Middleman’ in Gupta-linked Transnet corruption saga arrested en route to Dubai

29 September 2021 - 07:21
A suspected middleman in the Regiments Capital and Trillian corruption saga was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.
Image: SAPS via Twitter

An alleged middleman in the Gupta-linked Regiments Capital and Trillian corruption saga is expected to make his first appearance in Johannesburg’s Palm Ridge specialised crimes court on Wednesday.

He was apprehended by police at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday night just before boarding a flight to Dubai.

Investigating Directorate (ID) spokesperson Sindi Seboka said the arrest “is linked to money laundering of the proceeds from contracts that were improperly awarded by Transnet to Regiments Capital and Trillian as well as theft by Regiments fund managers from the Transnet Second Defined Benefit Fund”.

It was revealed at the state capture inquiry hat the two companies allegedly fleeced Transnet of billions.

Regiments paid a settlement of more than R500m to the Transnet pension fund after being improperly appointed to manage the assets of the Transnet Second Defined Benefit Fund, reported News24.

The company allegedly secured business contracts with Transnet through the Guptas and their associates.

Trillian is also alleged to have benefitted from Transnet contracts.

TimeLIVE

