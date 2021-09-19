Fogol fear: Nkandla’s MKMVA watchmen await Zuma’s return

Those outside the former president’s compound say they will not abandon their posts

Fog blanketed Nxamalala last week, where members of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA) huddled around a fire near a tent outside Jacob Zuma’s home.



Since February, dozens of MK vets have stationed themselves outside the gates of the former president’s Nkandla compound, offering to serve and protect him and his property at all costs...