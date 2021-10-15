Buthelezi lambastes the ANC for ‘conspiring’ against him

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi believes the ANC is conspiring against him with some members of the Zulu royal house by claiming he uses his proximity to the kingdom to boost support for the party he founded, the IFP.

Buthelezi spoke in his capacity as traditional prime minister on Friday following criticism from late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s brother, Prince Mbonisi Zulu, and the ANC for the IFP’s use of Prince Misuzulu’s picture on an IFP infographic which the party said was an error and retracted.

“Both and I and the IFP have been viciously attacked on social media, not only by cadres of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal but by members of the faction within the Zulu royal family who oppose the heirship of His Majesty King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini.

“While the social media post should never have included an image of the king, it explicitly expressed the IFP’s support for the institution of traditional leadership. It made no statement whatsoever about the king’s political affiliation,” said Buthelezi.