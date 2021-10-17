Politics

Thunderous welcome for Ramaphosa in Magashule’s home base

Mawande AmaShabalala Political journalist
17 October 2021 - 11:56
ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa takes pictures with a child wearing an ANC T-shirt during his campaign at Intabazwe Community Stadium in Maluti A Phofung in the Free State on Sunday.
ANC President, Cyril Ramaphosa takes pictures with a child wearing an ANC T-shirt during his campaign at Intabazwe Community Stadium in Maluti A Phofung in the Free State on Sunday.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule’s Free State stronghold welcomed ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa warmly with thousands packed to the rafters at the Intabazwe Stadium in Harrismith.

Ramaphosa has taken his ANC local government election campaign to the Free State starting on Sunday where thousands were waiting for him before he arrived.

When he did arrive, the fired-up crowd was screaming, ululating, singing and dancing with the stadium a sea of gold with people in ANC T-shirts. 

He acknowledged that the ANC in Maluti-a-Phofung local municipality had failed its residents.

Among other leading problems, he said, was lack of clean running water and decent housing with residents in the municipality having last received state-sponsored housing 22 years ago.

Ramaphosa appealed to the community to give the ANC another chance to make amends.

He blamed “sabotage” for the water cuts saying it was not normal that Harrismith had two dams but was having problems with running water.

“The ANC comes before you saying we accept our shortcomings. We will make amends and we start at the municipal council which is failing you,” said Ramaphosa.

“Many of our municipalities are not serving our people well. We will root out all the corrupt people in our municipalities.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa arriving at the Intabazwe Stadium in Harrismith on Sunday.
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa arriving at the Intabazwe Stadium in Harrismith on Sunday.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

“Elect the ANC back into office to turn things around. We shall no longer tolerate incompetence, you mess up we show you the door. If you can't locate it we show you the window.”

Ramaphosa will continues the campaign in the Free State on Sunday by moving to QwaQwa.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

An urgent need to act against murderous politics

If the state does not convict killers, our elections will be set amid funerals, writes S'thembiso Msomi.
Opinion & Analysis
19 hours ago

ANC banks on Ramaphosa’s smile to win the elections

The ANC says its president Cyril Ramaphosa dominated posters and billboards because the party believes in him.
News
19 hours ago

DA leaders differ on new posters that ‘give free advertising to the ANC’

DA provincial leaders are said to be indignant that the party had approved new posters, which they say promote the ANC rather than conveying the DA's ...
News
19 hours ago

Malema on traditional authority charm offensive as campaign in home province takes off

EFF leader Julius Malema on Thursday went back to his roots in Moletsi, Polokwane, at the Bahlaloga royal house to introduce councillor candidates to ...
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. IN PICS | Medical parolee Jacob Zuma spotted in Durban casino Politics
  2. 170 minutes in Irene: How ministers were held hostage on Thursday night Politics
  3. DA leaders differ on new posters that ‘give free advertising to the ANC’ Politics
  4. ANALYSIS | Ace Magashule’s ‘matter of five years’ house of cards is crumbling Politics
  5. LISTEN | I’m being politically persecuted, Jacob Zuma tells prayer meeting Politics

Latest Videos

Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...
Jacob Zuma fires shots at constitution and courts while on medical parole