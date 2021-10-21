Politics

Zuma to lay criminal charges against Billy Downer for ‘leaking’ his medical records: Manyi

21 October 2021 - 09:42
Former president Jacob Zuma will open a criminal case against state advocate Billy Downer. File photo.
Former president Jacob Zuma will open a criminal case against state advocate Billy Downer. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Former president Jacob Zuma will open a criminal case against state prosecutor Billy Downer for allegedly leaking his medical records.

Mzwanele Manyi, spokesperson for the JG Zuma Foundation, told TimesLIVE Zuma will lay the charges at the Pietermaritzburg police station on Thursday.

He said the foundation will share further details of the case during a media briefing outside the police station on Thursday afternoon.

Manyi said the charges emanated from the court proceedings on September 22, which Zuma could not attend due to ill health. However, the state said the National Prosecuting Authority’s doctors found that Zuma was fit to stand trial.

The proceedings were about Zuma’s special plea for Downer’s removal as lead prosecutor in his trial relating to charges of corruption, racketeering and money laundering in connection with the multibillion-rand arms deal.

The former president’s legal team called the NPA “vultures” for apparently bringing in doctors recommended by the state to examine Zuma before his medical specialists could do so.  

Zuma’s advocate Dali Mpofu also argued that Downer had leaked Zuma’s medical report to a journalist and told the court this was reason enough to remove him. 

“Former president Zuma takes the strongest possible exception to what was done with his confidential information and the way it was treated in this court,” said Mpofu.

He added Zuma’s legal team wanted to lodge a complaint of misconduct with Judge Piet Koen, who is deciding on Zuma’s application for a special plea. 

MORE

What you said: Paroled Zuma should stay at home or in the immediate area only

TimesLIVE readers have shared their thoughts about Jacob Zuma’s parole after he was spotted at Sibaya Casino in Durban, saying the former president ...
News
1 day ago

POLL | Should Zuma be allowed to visit casinos and other public places while under parole?

Former president Jacob Zuma being spotted at a casino has given rise to strong reactions from many online.
News
2 days ago

'Is he gambling with his health?': SA reacts to Zuma spotted out and about at Durban casino

Images of former president Jacob Zuma spotted out and about at Sibaya Casino near Durban have sparked a major debate online, with many questioning ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Cyril wants us to forgive and forget. Well, he’s made his bed ... Politics
  2. IN PICS | Medical parolee Jacob Zuma spotted in Durban casino Politics
  3. ANC is big on ‘no divisions’, so no reveal of mayoral picks: Mabuza Politics
  4. LISTEN | I’m being politically persecuted, Jacob Zuma tells prayer meeting Politics
  5. DA leaders differ on new posters that ‘give free advertising to the ANC’ Politics

Latest Videos

FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...
Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...