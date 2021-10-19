What you said: Paroled Zuma should stay at home or in the immediate area only

TimesLIVE readers have shared their thoughts on Jacob Zuma’s parole after he was spotted at Sibaya Casino in Durban.

Zuma, who was placed on medical parole last month with an undisclosed condition, was seen over the weekend with his allies, including former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni.

According to the Sunday Times, Zuma and his entourage were having a “meeting” at the casino owned by his friend, Durban businessman Vivian Reddy.

This is the first time he was caught on camera in public since being granted parole after he was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court.

More than half, or 61%, of those who took part in a poll conducted by TimesLIVE said Zuma should stay at home or in the immediate area only, while 15% said he should move as he pleases as long as he gets permission from his monitoring official.

26% said he “does his own thing anyway”.