What you said: Paroled Zuma should stay at home or in the immediate area only
TimesLIVE readers have shared their thoughts on Jacob Zuma’s parole after he was spotted at Sibaya Casino in Durban.
Zuma, who was placed on medical parole last month with an undisclosed condition, was seen over the weekend with his allies, including former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni.
According to the Sunday Times, Zuma and his entourage were having a “meeting” at the casino owned by his friend, Durban businessman Vivian Reddy.
This is the first time he was caught on camera in public since being granted parole after he was sentenced to 15 months in prison for contempt of court.
More than half, or 61%, of those who took part in a poll conducted by TimesLIVE said Zuma should stay at home or in the immediate area only, while 15% said he should move as he pleases as long as he gets permission from his monitoring official.
26% said he “does his own thing anyway”.
On social media, many said the former president suddenly seemed well enough “to work”.
“Too sick for court, but well enough for a casino visit? No intelligence needed to work out it is wrong,” said Linda Bekker.
“Strangely, when he needs to appear in court his medical condition won’t allow it, but when it comes to his own agenda there’s nothing wrong with him,” said Koos Dorfling.
“Of course he should. Our former president needs to interact with the public as well as friends and family to get his mind off his life-threatening illness,” said Riaan Schutte.
“If he is fit to hold meetings outside his home that means he is working and that means he is healed from whatever he was ill from, so the last time I checked he hasn’t finished his sentence and I think he should do the right thing,” said Lusanda Bota.
